 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Castle Rock Senior Center awards scholarships to high school seniors

  • 0

For the past 15 years, the Castle Rock Senior Center has awarded scholarships to Castle Rock High School seniors who have been enrolled in the “Bridging the Generations” program.

With support form senior center members and memorial contributions, the senior center awarded four $300 scholarships.

Rhiannon Sibbett and Maylena “Maylee” Cherrington received the Wayne and Mary Chappell Scholarships; and Natalie Swofford and Taylar Madden received the AARP/Myron Nelson Special Scholarships.

At the ceremony, senior center center members thanked the students who applied and expressed their best wishes to the winners, according to a press release from the senior center.

+2 
Head Shot: Rhiannon Ribbett

Rhiannon Sibbett
+2 
Head shot: Maylena Cherrington

Maylena Cherrington
+2 
Head shot: Natalie Swofford

Natalie Swofford

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News