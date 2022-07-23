Castle Rock Senior Center awards scholarships to high school seniors

For the past 15 years, the Castle Rock Senior Center has awarded scholarships to Castle Rock High School seniors who have been enrolled in the “Bridging the Generations” program.

With support form senior center members and memorial contributions, the senior center awarded four $300 scholarships.

Rhiannon Sibbett and Maylena “Maylee” Cherrington received the Wayne and Mary Chappell Scholarships; and Natalie Swofford and Taylar Madden received the AARP/Myron Nelson Special Scholarships.

At the ceremony, senior center center members thanked the students who applied and expressed their best wishes to the winners, according to a press release from the senior center.