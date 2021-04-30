Castle Rock science classes celebrate Arbor Day with Armstrong maples

Standing in front of Castle Rock High School on Arbor Day, biology teacher Ryan Penner asked his class why trees are important.

“Oxygen” came first as a chorus, and as he encouraged them to think more deeply, students shouted out all the other reasons they were planting three Armstrong Red Maples in front of the school: shade, bird habitat and simply because, “they’re cool.”

“I think trees are cool, too,” Penner told the laughing group. “But what else do trees give us? How many of you have a mom or dad who works in the timber industry?”

About half the group raised their hands and listened as Penner rattled off the economic benefits of trees, especially in a logging town like Castle Rock.

The class gasped as Penner showed them how to break up the rootbound base of the sapling and explained that planting is “more than taking it out of the pot and putting it in the ground.”

“Won’t that kill all the roots?” a student shouted.

“No, it will energize them to spread out,” Penner told the worried class. “And look at it, there are a lot of roots.”

+4 Teaching science with Mount St. Helens Editor’s note: This is the seventh story in our ongoing series marking the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 198…