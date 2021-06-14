Castle Rock schools to open child care center

Affordability was the main challenge to employees getting child care, according to 61% of employers, while nearly 52% said childcare availability was a substantial concern. Businesses added that off-time child care was even harder to find, if employees needed to work past 5 p.m.

The district’s center will be run by licensed child care providers and will qualify for state subsidies, Greene said. He hopes to open the center, which will be housed in an elementary school portable unit with an attached bathroom, a few weeks before the start of school.

During the school week, the center will be open from 6:30-8 a.m. and then 2:30-6 p.m., Greene said, and he hopes to open it during school vacations and summer as well.

“How big of a scale we go depends on the numbers,” Greene said. The district also would like to open a center in Vader, if there is demand for it.

Care will cost $11 per day for before school, $15 per day for after school or $21 a day for both, Greene said. Full-day care over breaks would cost $41 per day. Educational Service District 112 helps districts sets rates.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped kickstart the child care program, Greene said, just like the district’s new summer school and virtual academy.

“We see this as a way help our community and our kids,” he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.