Castle Rock schools asking voters for replacement levy in February

CASTLE ROCK — Voters will see a replacement educational program and operations levy on the Feb. 8 special elations ballot, but the school district is presenting the same rate as in years past.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said the three-year replacement levy is to maintain current operations as the district considers a possible bond in the future. The current levy will expire at the end of 2022, so if passed, the new levy would take effect in 2023.

Replacement levies are not new taxes, but continuations or increases of existing taxes. Levies help pay for things districts do not get much state or federal support for and require a simple majority to pass.

An educational program and operations levy helps pay for staff positions such as custodians, nurses, teachers, teaching aides, counselors, coaches and security guards. They also pay for sports, art, music, band and drama, as well as early education, technology, curriculum materials and intervention programs for at-risk students.

School districts rely heavily on several levies for funding: the educational programs and operations levy; the state schools levy; and the capital projects and technology levy, which finances maintenance and facilities work.

Greene said the proposed replacement levy is meant to maintain the current tax rate of $1.98 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That means the district would collect about $2.8 million in 2023, $3 million in 2024 and $3.2 million in 2025. The owner of a $250,000 house would pay about $495 a year for this levy.

The district plans to hold several community question and answer sessions before the February vote, Greene said. The Castle Rock community passed a replacement capital projects levy for the district in February 2019 with a yes vote of about 54%. That levy rate is 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, costing the owner of a $250,000 house about $110 per year.

