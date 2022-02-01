Castle Rock school levy faces opposition from anti-mask mandate group

The Castle Rock School District is asking parents and other voters not to take out anger over mask mandates on the district’s levy attempt.

The district has a renewal vote for the educational program and operations levy on the Feb. 8 ballot. It would keep in place the levy the district has leaned on for the last three years.

The levy would provide the district with approximately $2.77 million in 2023 and a total of roughly $8.92 million over the next three years. The levy would maintain the current tax rate of $1.98 for every $1,000 in assessed home value.

The current levy was approved by 54% of Castle Rock voters in February 2019 and the district is concerned about hitting that mark again. Superintendent Ryan Greene sent out an open letter Monday asking people not to vote against the levy because they opposed the statewide mask mandate for schools.

“It is unfair to punish local kids, many of whom rely on schools to meet their basic needs, in order to make a political statement about masks,” Greene wrote in the open letter.

Castle Rock rally

Savanah Anshutz was one of about 10 people protesting against students wearing masks around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday outside Castle Rock Elementary School. Anshutz said she now homeschools her eighth-grader because “his freedom of choice” is to not wear a mask.

She voted no on the replacement levy already, she added, because she doesn’t want to fund a district that follows the mask mandate.

“They need to listen to our concerns, or I don’t want to give them any more money,” Anshutz said.

But if the levy fails, Greene said the mask mandate will continue. Greene wrote in the open letter to the community that he does not like the mask mandate, but it would be “irresponsible” for him or the school board to risk losing state funds by fully going against it.

Masking is required to receive the federal dollars that make up the bulk of the district’s funding and levies help make up the difference. State funding provides 82% of the total budget for Castle Rock, or more than a million dollars every month.

“Please don’t put Castle Rock and other school districts across the state in an impossible position, requiring us to choose between funding losses: risk losing state funding or risk losing local funding. It would be a lose-lose situation for our students, families, and community no matter what,” Greene wrote.

Levy coverage

The educational program and operation levy helps pay for many staff positions in the district including teachers, nurses, teaching aides, coaches, counselors and security guards. It also covers sports, art, music, band and drama as well as early education programs, intervention programs for at-risk students, district technology and curriculum materials.

The Cowlitz County Elections Office reported 1,335 ballots for the Castle Rock levy had been returned by Monday.

The only other item up for a vote in Cowlitz County on Feb. 8 is the election of a diking district director with the Silver Lake Flood Control District. Michael Mathes and H.F. “Butch” Brenaman are the two candidates for the position. All votes for the diking district election will need to be cast in person on Feb. 8 at the Cowlitz County Election Office.

