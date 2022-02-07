 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Castle Rock School District cancels buses 3 and 6 Monday

Castle Rock bus

A bus waits to pick up students from Castle Rock Middle School in January 2022.

 Brennen Kauffman

Buses 3 and 6 are canceled Monday due to sickness, reports the Castle Rock School District officials. The buses will not run in the morning or afternoon. 

