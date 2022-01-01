Castle Rock holding off on new school portables due to rising prices

CASTLE ROCK — Enrollment is high but stabilizing in Castle Rock schools, so the district is holding off on adding any new portables this school year.

Superintendent Ryan Greene said despite record-high enrollment, the district was able to find more rooms in existing buildings and avoid purchasing another portable classroom building, as prices are significantly higher now because of supply chain pressure.

“We will be creative this year and hope the cost goes down next year,” he said, adding the district has a lot to maintain and projects to do, so portables are “not the best use of our funds” this year.

The district anticipated 1,368 students this year, but by September was at 1,400. While some students have started to leave the district, which is common throughout the year, the district still is on track for overall growth this year of between 7% and 11%, Greene said.

Several middle school grade levels also are larger than normal, Greene said, with the largest eighth-grade class he remembers in the last eight years at about 145 students. Kindergarten and first grade also are larger than normal with about 114 kindergarteners and about 111 first-graders.

“Most growth will be in the primary and high school,” he said, where it used to be uncommon to have grade sizes of more than 100.

Greene said the district was able to find two more rooms in the high school by turning a specialist room and a classroom-turned-storeroom back into a classroom.

The stored items will go elsewhere in the district and the specialist will be moved onto a cart, because the specialist room was only being used for two periods a day, he said.

At the elementary level, the district already had a two-room portable that was being used for storage and COVID-19 testing, Greene said, so again the items will be stored elsewhere and the testing will move to the office to open up two more classrooms.

The creativity comes as the cost of portables increased dramatically since the district last purchased some several years ago. Greene said most of the increases are due to supply chain challenges for construction materials.

“It’s all the components that go into it that are hard to find,” he said.

For example, he said the district paid around $160,000 several years ago for a portable, which is two rooms, with bathrooms. This year, the price quoted was $220,000.

“A quarter million dollars for two classrooms is crazy,” Greene said.

New portables at the high school wouldn’t need the extra bathrooms, as students can walk to the cafeteria or gym restrooms or wait for passing periods, so that price would be lower, Greene said. But elementary schoolers need attached bathrooms because they’re in one room all day and are too young to be walking around unsupervised.

The district still is deciding where to put the potential portables next year, Greene said. The new elementary portables can go next to the older ones, as the district installed all the electrical needed for more at the same time as the older portables.

At the high school, there are several potential places, like by the tennis court or greenhouses, Greene said, and “we’re still figuring out where it will be best.”

