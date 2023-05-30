Castle Rock High School seniors who have been enrolled in the "Bridging the Generations" program were awarded scholarships at a luncheon at the Castle Rock Senior Center.
With support from senior center members and memorial contributions, the center awarded five $300 scholarships.
Easton Ashby and Olivia Pomeroy received the Wayne and Mary Chappell Scholarships; Paysley Blevins received the Vema Stinger Memorial Scholarship; Rachel Holliday received the Glenn Brice Memorial Scholarship; and Jordynn Madden received the Shiriey Giffin Memorial Scholarship.
At the luncheon the senior center members thanked the students who applied and extended best wishes to the winners.
