Baccalaureate ceremony
When: 3 p.m. June 4.
Where: Timberlake Church, 1955 Huntington Ave. South, Castle Rock.
Tickets required: No.
Commencement ceremony
When: 7 p.m. June 9.
Where: Rocket Stadium, 5180 West Side Hwy., Castle Rock.
Tickets required: No.
Top honors
Valedictorian: Isabella Remmers.
Salutatorian: Paige Kessler.
