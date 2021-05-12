Castle Rock freshmen advance to national level in history competition

Paige said she “thought I knew how to research, and then I started this. It’s a whole new level.”

Hart said that’s exactly why he likes to incorporate the projects into his curriculum.

“I want students to become historians,” he said. “I want them to be able to dive deep and be able to learn to cite evidence and prove their claim.”

He said learning those skills, especially as freshmen, is “transformational” and will help them later in high school and college.

“When I was in high school, history class was memorizing the dates and facts out of the book,” he said. “How many of us remember all that from 25 years ago? My hope is they learn skills going through this process that they can apply elsewhere.”

By diving deep into one topic, Kynsi said the project also opened her eyes to just how nuanced history is.

“Usually you have a huge variety of stuff you go over all year, so sticking with one topic and fully going into that topic is kind of cool to realize that all these other things you go over really quickly might have a really significant effect on people’s lives,” she said.

She’d like to slow down and dig in again in the future – though perhaps “not with an annotated bibliography.”

