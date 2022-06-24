Castle Rock expects to have no summer school bus routes this year

CASTLE ROCK — Summer school students in Castle Rock likely will not have buses there to pick them up this year, school district officials said.

Superintendent Ryan Greene said the district told parents last week they might not have the bus drivers to pick kids up from their bus stops when summer school starts this July.

"We have the teachers to cover school, we have the curriculum to cover it, we have the building space to cover it," Greene said. "Getting enough bus drivers is the one thing that didn't really come through."

Greene said the district will continue to look at other options, but "right now, none of those options we've looked at have come to fruition."

Summer school lasts about five weeks and is expected to have more than 100 students this year, up from an average enrollment of 40 to 50 kids, Greene said. The district recently has seen an increase in attendees to cover for learning losses after the pandemic, he said.

Normally about 20 buses cover the Castle Rock area, Greene said. Now, they are struggling to have even one consistently available driver.

Part of the struggle comes from the geography of Castle Rock's district boundaries, Greene said.

"We have bus routes that are 45 minutes one-way," Greene said. "When you multiply that by only having one bus available, it's impossible to go to every border of our school district."

Greene said nearly every district in the area has dealt with similar issues.

In February, Longview Schools spokesman Rick Parrish told The Daily News fewer people were applying to become bus drivers.

Bus routes in Rainier and Woodland faced delays due to staffing shortages earlier this year. In Vancouver, the school district in January moved to a temporary hybrid learning schedule to alleviate some of the issues caused by lack of transportation.

Staffing shortages also caught the attention of federal officials this year. The U.S. Department of Education in January announced it would waive a portion of the commercial driver's license skills test in hopes of making it easier for people to apply, according to a department news release.

