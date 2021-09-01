Castle Rock enrollment continues to grow, district eyes portables, bond

CASTLE ROCK — As other districts grapple with dropping enrollment, Castle Rock is facing overcrowded schools and ballooning class sizes.
“It’s a good problem to have when enrollment is still going up,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said. “I’m just trying to figure out where to put kids. It’s all right for this year, but next year we might need portables.”
There are more students in the primary and middle school levels than Greene has ever seen in the seven years he’s been at the district, he said.
There are 362 middle schoolers and around 320 or 330 primary school students. In 2018, there were about 326 middle schoolers, which was 20 more than in 2017.
Normally, only one of the primary grade levels has more than 100 students in it. This year, kindergarten, first and second grade all have more than 100 students.
“That’s a lot of kids,” Greene said.
This is not a new challenge in Castle Rock. In 2018, then-Superintendent Jim Mabbott said the schools were at capacity and both enrollment and transfers were on the rise. He credited that to new families moving in, drawn by attempts to improve the schools and make the city more livable.
Greene said along with the new homes being built and families wanting “something a little smaller” in the pandemic, he thinks the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic also is attracting families.
“I think people liked the fact that we bought hotspots and had internet cafes,” Greene said, along with one-to-one technology handouts and that Castle Rock brought students back to in-person class earlier than neighboring districts.
Enrollment declines elsewhere
In other districts, the pandemic caused enrollment dips as students moved to online or home schooling. State funding for public schools is based on enrollment, so the loss has caused other districts to adjust budgets.
In Longview, enrollment was at 6,488 students in the 2019-2020 school year, but dropped to about 6,155 students in 2020-2021.
The 2021-2022 Longview budget estimates 6,246 enrolled students, a slight uptick from this year, but one that still comes with an estimated $2.1 million state apportionment loss.
In Kelso, state apportionment dropped about 3%, or about $1.9 million, due to lower enrollment.
This year’s budget puts enrollment at 4,826, which is 135 students fewer than the 2019-2020 school year.
Bond attempts
Castle Rock has tried three times to pass bonds to expand school capacity, but three times the bonds have failed.
The most recent attempt, in the November 2020 election, was for $34.7 million. It came in nearly 10 percentage points short of the supermajority needed to pass, receiving 50.6% approval. Voters in the Vader portion of the district overwhelmingly rejected the bond, with 70.4% of voters there casting "no" ballots.
It would have paid for a new middle school and for $5.6 million of renovations at the elementary school, including secured entrances, a roof, HVAC replacements and improvements to the music rooms.
The 2020 bond fared slightly better than the $42.4 million measure the district ran in November 2018. That measure earned just 47% approval, and would have financed a new, 350-student middle school with capacity to expand for further growth.
The current middle school enrollment already has eclipsed that proposed school’s capacity.
In 2020, the school board said it was considering running a fourth bond measure in February 2021, but Greene said the pandemic was not an ideal time to run a bond measure.
However, “we have to keep talking about it,” Greene said.
“We’re going to have 200 apartments coming in at some point. That’s great for the community, but where do you put them?” Greene said of the future students.
While adding more portables is going to be necessary, Greene said the district wants to avoid “a district built around renting or buying more portables every year.”
“We want the buildings to be special when you walk into them,” he said.