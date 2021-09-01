Castle Rock enrollment continues to grow, district eyes portables, bond

CASTLE ROCK — As other districts grapple with dropping enrollment, Castle Rock is facing overcrowded schools and ballooning class sizes.

“It’s a good problem to have when enrollment is still going up,” Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said. “I’m just trying to figure out where to put kids. It’s all right for this year, but next year we might need portables.”

There are more students in the primary and middle school levels than Greene has ever seen in the seven years he’s been at the district, he said.

There are 362 middle schoolers and around 320 or 330 primary school students. In 2018, there were about 326 middle schoolers, which was 20 more than in 2017.

Normally, only one of the primary grade levels has more than 100 students in it. This year, kindergarten, first and second grade all have more than 100 students.

“That’s a lot of kids,” Greene said.

This is not a new challenge in Castle Rock. In 2018, then-Superintendent Jim Mabbott said the schools were at capacity and both enrollment and transfers were on the rise. He credited that to new families moving in, drawn by attempts to improve the schools and make the city more livable.