Castle Rock bus driver on leave after reports of erratic driving but no evidence of impairment

A Castle Rock bus driver is on administrative leave while the school district and sheriff investigate complaints about erratic driving Thursday.

The district said there is no indication of impairment and the bus driver appears to have stopped the bus several times to address unsafe student behavior on board.

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, we are taking action and providing all of our bus drivers with extra safety training and (training) on handling difficult situations,” said Superintendent Ryan Greene. “Our students will also receive additional instruction about what is and is not safe behavior while riding our buses.”

Greene said proper protocol is being followed and the district is waiting for the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office to complete an independent review before finishing its own investigation.

The bus driver has not been named due to the ongoing investigation, Greene said, and the district is working with the sheriff’s department to review videos taken on the bus and other evidence.

