Candidates for Longview School Board position 1 disagree on direction district is moving

Turpin said he’s open to adding more days to the school calendar to correct learning loss.

“We might have to go back to the teachers and say you know what, I’m sorry, you guys have to put in an extra five days of work this school year,” he said. “They had enough time off this last year, they had every Wednesday without kids. They should be paying that back into the school system.”

What’s going well

Turpin said classes like computer science, art, shop and athletics are positives in the district because they help keep kids engaged in school.

Two programs Cox likes and wants to “beef up” are the pre-apprenticeship program and Longview Virtual Academy.

“The pre-apprenticeship program is still in the embryonic stages, but if we could get that up and running and really drawing in the community businesses on this whole think I think we could do great things,” he said. “Eighty percent of the kids who graduate aren’t going to go off to college and if they do, they’re not going to survive very long. We need more trade, more hands-on things that over the last 20 or so years we’ve really overlooked.”

Past experience