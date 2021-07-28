Candidates for Longview School Board position 1 disagree on direction district is moving

The primary race for position 1 on the Longview School Board appears to be down to a race between Don Cox, a parent and Wahkiakum teacher, and Sean Turpin, a parent in the district.
Laurie Baxter Pilger is also on the ballot, but she has not filed paperwork with the PDC, submitted a statement for the voter’s guide or returned requests for comment from The Daily News.
Cox said he had been interested in running for several years, because “I really like in general what the school board has been doing over the last several years and I just wanted to be a part of that.”
Cox, who is a civics and social studies teacher in the Wahkiakum School District, said his four sons have gone through the Longview school system and had a “great experience.”
Turpin said he chose to run because he’s “frustrated with the direction the school board has been going over the last few years.”
He said after “actively participating in the school board meetings this last school year” he believes the longstanding board members are giving priority to union requests over student needs.
“There needs to be someone be on the board who will shake things up, stir things up and make sure the kids are the number one priority, not the unions,” Turpin said.
Issues facing the districtCox said the biggest issues facing districts shift each year, right now he’s hearing the most community concern around critical race theory, sex education and masks. He wants to focus on getting the community and parents more engaged.
For example, he said he often gets parents calling concerned about how he teaches about race and slavery. Cox said he offers to let parents come into class and encourages them to “look at what your children are bringing home or go into Google classroom,” but parents aren’t engaging with their students’ education as much anymore.
“Our PTAs and PTOs, they’re all dying on the vine,” he said. “That’s going to be my real big push.”
Turpin wants to “trim the fat” from the budget and increase instructional hours for students to make sure they’re meeting state requirements, as he said the distance learning of the past year and a half was not sufficient.
“As a parent of six kids in the school system, I’m going to put my kids first and foremost,” Turpin said.
He pulled three of his children out of the school district and enrolled them in private school due to the quality of distance learning because, “I have the funds to do that, but a lot of people don’t and that’s a crying shame.”
Turpin said he’s open to adding more days to the school calendar to correct learning loss.
“We might have to go back to the teachers and say you know what, I’m sorry, you guys have to put in an extra five days of work this school year,” he said. “They had enough time off this last year, they had every Wednesday without kids. They should be paying that back into the school system.”
What’s going well
Turpin said classes like computer science, art, shop and athletics are positives in the district because they help keep kids engaged in school.
Two programs Cox likes and wants to “beef up” are the pre-apprenticeship program and Longview Virtual Academy.
“The pre-apprenticeship program is still in the embryonic stages, but if we could get that up and running and really drawing in the community businesses on this whole think I think we could do great things,” he said. “Eighty percent of the kids who graduate aren’t going to go off to college and if they do, they’re not going to survive very long. We need more trade, more hands-on things that over the last 20 or so years we’ve really overlooked.”
Past experience
Overall, Cox said his experience in schools, his time in the Air Force and a stint as a community pastor means he has “a pretty good feel for what it takes to manage people and programs.”
“I know how to make a plan and follow through on those plans,” he said.
Turpin’s previous role on the Kittitas City Council gave him budgetary experience, he said, and his job as an auditor and consultant gives him “skill in looking at line items,” crisis management and negotiation.
He said he hopes people “vote with their values” and do their own research into candidates.
“People need to make a decision if they want someone to stand up to the board members and tell them they’re wrong or someone who will go along with the entire system,” he said.