Butler Acres Elementary School construction nearing completion after delays

The projects are financed through the $98.6 million bond voters approved in 2018.

At Monday night's meeting, the board also approved school improvement plans for all district schools. Goals were set for each school to improve test scores, college readiness and school climate, and close the COVID-19 learning gaps.

Director of Student Services Don Iverson said the district is opting in to the state’s test-to-stay program, which allows students to do a shorter, modified quarantine so, in some circumstances, they can stay in the classroom during quarantine.

The program is only for those identified as close contacts from school exposures. Students who want to test to stay need to be tested at least twice during the seven days of quarantine, must be asymptomatic, must keep wearing masks and must fully quarantine from all extracurricular activities, including group child care and youth development programs.

The option will start next Monday Iverson said, and will “save kids the unnecessary staying at home days.”

So far, he said about 1,600 kids have been identified as close contacts, which equals about 11,500 days of absences from in-person school.

“This is a way to recapture kids and keep them in school,” he said.