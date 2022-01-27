Butler Acres Elementary finishes $13 million rebuild and expansion

Construction work has wrapped at Butler Acres Elementary School, concluding one more renovation from the slate of improvements planned by the Kelso School District.

The district will hold a ribbon-cutting and public tour for the revamped school on Feb. 2. Butler Acres’ students and staff are already well aware of the work that’s been done, since they remained in the building during much of the year and a half of construction.

“We’d be hearing drills and hammers and music and talking, all the things you associate with a construction site, while trying to teach. Sometimes it was on the other side of a plywood wall,” Butler Acres Principal Mark Connolly said.

Renovation work originally was scheduled to finish in August, so there’s been a longer overlap than the district expected. Supply-chain delays in obtaining material and contractor staffing shortages at the end of last summer delayed the start of the school year by a week. A video of students singing in the gym last fall was interrupted by construction workers rising into view from outside the rear window.

Connolly said he is happy with how the staff handled the challenges posed by the renovation work and is excited by the finished product.

Butler Acres’ renovation is one segment of the $98.6 million bond approved by Kelso voters in 2018 to fund an array of school improvements across the district. The elementary school received roughly $13 million from that bond for its modernization and remodeling.

The improvement work at Butler Acres and Huntington Middle School received an additional $18 million in matching funds from the state.

“It’s been a silver lining during [COVID-19] to have this really exciting work, this visible work that everyone can see,” Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said.

New entrance, classes, improvements at Butler Acres Elementary

One of the most obvious changes to Butler Acres is the new main entrance. The previous entrance was one of the few rooms at the bottom floor of the building. People coming into the school would head up a staircase and then a few steps down one of the hallways before getting to the main office.

Connolly said the new entrance is more prominent and more secure. The front doors sit below a steel overhang with the school’s name on it, directly next to the revamped parking lot and bus loop. The entrance funnels visitors directly into the main office, where they have to check in and talk to staff before entering the school.

By adding a new wing of classrooms, Butler Acres is able to stop relying on portables to hold students. The new northern section of the school is home to seven classrooms, which are largely used by the second-grade classes and the special needs program.

“This makes it easier for teachers to team up and collaborate with each other. Once we’re through with COVID, we can have a lot more cross-over,” Connolly said.

Other classrooms saw improvements in the form of new projectors and cabinets for in-class storage. The school’s HVAC system and water pipes were upgraded. The gym floors were seismically reinforced and given a new layer of flooring.

School Media Specialist Bethny Webb spent a few weeks making classroom visits while the library was being renovated. The updated library has the same square footage as before, but a new layout created a new reading nook. Segments of the original brick walls were kept visible as a visual reference to the school’s 65-year history.

“I love it,” Webb said. “It really feels bigger. We can fit more books and have the kids working all around the room.”

The design of the new wing allowed the school to turn one of the former playground locations into a smaller, quieter courtyard. Connolly said the new area, dubbed the “Blue Jay Sanctuary,” will provide outdoor eating and a mindfulness zone. The school’s Parent Teacher Association painted space for a Simon Says-type imitation game on the blacktop and will continue to decorate the yard.

The ribbon cutting event and public tour of the school will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday. District spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district will have maps of the old and new layouts of the school available to show everything that has changed.

“It’s also a chance for past students to come in and see what’s changed. ‘Oh, I went to second grade in that classroom, look what they’ve done with it,’ “ Nerland said.

Huntington Middle School will be the next bond-funded project to conclude. The middle school is not teaching and building at the same time; Huntington students were moved to Catlin Elementary School while the renovations are taking place.

Once the work at Huntington wraps up, the largest remaining outstanding projects will be at Rose Valley Elementary School, Coweeman Middle School and the Kelso High School stadium.

