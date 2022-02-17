Beacon Hill up for sale, Rose Valley students to move to Catlin Elementary for one year during upgrades

Kelso officials plan to sell the closed Beacon Hill Elementary School, as well as temporarily move Rose Valley Elementary School students to Catlin Elementary for one school year while crews upgrade the 83-year-old building.

Temporary move

The Kelso School District announced the Rose Valley decision Wednesday after reviewing whether students and staff should remain in the building during the construction in the 2022-23 school year, or move to a different site or into temporary classrooms that are similar to mobile homes.

School officials say moving students to Catlin Elementary School roughly 15 minutes away is the best choice. The move won’t cost money and will provide similar classrooms as those at the southeast Kelso Rose Valley school.

Officials say purchasing a new temporary classroom and moving the district’s existing temporary classrooms to Rose Valley would cost $550,000, and offer less security in a noisy setting with no playground.

The construction of the upgrades also cannot be done in phases, says the district, so classes cannot be held in the building while work is done, like the recent Butler Acres Elementary remodels.

Catlin Elementary School has been used as a “transitionary school,” said Kelso School District Spokeswoman Michele Nerland, since the school was closed at the end of the last school year. Huntington Middle School students are housed at Catlin this school year, but will return to their building in the 2022-23 school year, making room for Rose Valley students.

Officials plan for Rose Valley construction to start this fall and end in August 2023. Planned upgrades to the building include major renovations such as replacing plumbing, electrical systems, windows, heaters and boilers, as well as upgrading the roof, siding and floors. Technology upgrades like security cameras, intercoms and a new phone system also will be installed.

The district is asking for feedback on the temporary move in an online survey at surveymonkey.com/r/rosevalley and the results will be shared in the spring.

The $5.5 million upgrades to Rose Valley are part of a $98.6 million bond approved by voters in 2018. The bond is a loan voters approve to pay back, including interest.

Officials say $35.5 million of the bond was used for the construction of Lexington Elementary School, $30 million for Huntington Middle School upgrades and $13 million to remodel Butler Acres Elementary School.

Beacon Hill sale

After a public hearing, the Kelso School District Board approved placing Beacon Hill Elementary up for sale at Tuesday’s meeting. The approved resolution says the terms of the sale will be discussed in private, executive session, and the board will approve the final decision.

The resolution says the Beacon Hill site was “unsuitable and inconvenient” to be used by the district. Beacon Hill and Catlin elementary classrooms closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year, when the new, three-story Lexington Elementary opened further north in fall 2021.

The 10-acre Beacon Hill site includes a roughly 44,000 square-foot building, constructed in 1976, according to Cowlitz County Assessor reports. The site’s total assessed value was about $2.78 million in 2021, roughly $230,000 less than in 2015.

