Beacon Hill seeks memories of the school

The Kelso School District is looking for former and current Beacon Hill Bobcats to share some of their favorite memories of the school.

Beacon Hill will be decommissioned and its students attend the new Lexington school next year. Staff plans to hold a drive-through museum from 2-8 p.m. June 16, but are also putting together an online presentation to publish for everyone to see.

"As Beacon Hill prepares to close its doors forever, we would like to share your Beacon Hill memories," the school closing team said.

The team would like people to submit one of the following: Who was your favorite teacher and why? What was your favorite event/tradition and why? What impact did Beacon Hill have on you?

To submit answers, use this link bit.ly/bobcat-memories if you have a Google account or email a bhoffice@kelsosd.org. Memories can be written, recorded on video or include photos.

