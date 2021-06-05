 Skip to main content
Beacon Hill drive-thru museum set for June 16

Lexington Elementary School Groundbreaking (copy)

Staff and students from Catlin and Beacon Hill elementary schools break ground for the new Lexington Elementary School in September 2019. Catlin School will temporarily house Huntington students in the 2021-22 school year as the middle school is renovated. 

 Marissa Heffernan

As the end of the school year draws closer, Beacon Hill elementary staff are preparing both to move schools and host a drive-thru museum June 16.

At the end of the school year, Beacon Hill will be decommissioned, as its students and Catlin elementary students will attend the new Lexington school.

From 2-8 p.m., staff and volunteers will host a drive-thru museum showcasing events from the school’s five decades as part of the Kelso School District. Anyone is welcome to come and drive through history.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school opened in 1967 and served about 100 or 150 students at the time. Capacity peaked at about 620 students, when the school held K-6 until about 2005.

The drive-thru museum will feature booths that correspond roughly to a decade, with the 60s and 70s combined under one tent, as well as the 2010s and 2020s. Certain beloved programs and traditions will get their own tents as well, like extreme team.

Past and present staff and students will man the booths. They’ll show off historical objects and photos, and some even plan to dress in the clothes they wore back then.

To comply with COVID-19 guidelines, a voiceover explaining the history of the school from Kirc Roland with KLOG radio will play over the radio, broadcast from an FM transmitter purchased by the school.

There will also be a video slideshow with the voiceover uploaded to the school’s website for those who can’t make it to the event, which will include favorite memories submitted by the school community, past and present.

