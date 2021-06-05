Beacon Hill drive-thru museum set for June 16

As the end of the school year draws closer, Beacon Hill elementary staff are preparing both to move schools and host a drive-thru museum June 16.

At the end of the school year, Beacon Hill will be decommissioned, as its students and Catlin elementary students will attend the new Lexington school.

From 2-8 p.m., staff and volunteers will host a drive-thru museum showcasing events from the school’s five decades as part of the Kelso School District. Anyone is welcome to come and drive through history.

The school opened in 1967 and served about 100 or 150 students at the time. Capacity peaked at about 620 students, when the school held K-6 until about 2005.

The drive-thru museum will feature booths that correspond roughly to a decade, with the 60s and 70s combined under one tent, as well as the 2010s and 2020s. Certain beloved programs and traditions will get their own tents as well, like extreme team.

Past and present staff and students will man the booths. They’ll show off historical objects and photos, and some even plan to dress in the clothes they wore back then.

