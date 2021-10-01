Barnes Elementary School classroom closed due to COVID-19 exposure

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in local schools, and there have been more classroom closures in the Kelso School District.

Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.

Kelso only reports student-to-student cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools. The district reported five school-based cases last year. So far this year, there have been 19 cases transmitted in schools, seven of them at Butler Acres Elementary School.

Three Butler Acres classrooms have been closed: Two reported Sept. 22 and one reported Wednesday. A classroom at Barnes Elementary was reported closed Thursday, after one student-to-student case was reported earlier in the day.

Since Sept. 1, Longview has reported 164 cases, none of which were found to be transmitted in school. Seventeen of the cases were staff members. Cases are across the district’s schools. The district reported 182 total cases last year, with seven passed on at school.

This year, there have been the most cases reported at Mark Morris High School, Cascade Middle School and R.A. Long High School, with 20 cases at Mark Morris, 19 at Cascade and 18 at R.A. Long.

