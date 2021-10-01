Barnes Elementary School classroom closed due to COVID-19 exposure

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in local schools, and there have been more classroom closures in the Kelso School District.
Longview, Castle Rock and Kelso schools all use COVID-19 dashboards to report cases in schools. Other local districts do not publicly report cases in schools.
Kelso only reports student-to-student cases that are confirmed to be transmitted in schools. The district reported five school-based cases last year. So far this year, there have been 19 cases transmitted in schools, seven of them at Butler Acres Elementary School.
Three Butler Acres classrooms have been closed: Two reported Sept. 22 and one reported Wednesday. A classroom at Barnes Elementary was reported closed Thursday, after one student-to-student case was reported earlier in the day.
Since Sept. 1, Longview has reported 164 cases, none of which were found to be transmitted in school. Seventeen of the cases were staff members. Cases are across the district’s schools. The district reported 182 total cases last year, with seven passed on at school.
This year, there have been the most cases reported at Mark Morris High School, Cascade Middle School and R.A. Long High School, with 20 cases at Mark Morris, 19 at Cascade and 18 at R.A. Long.
In Castle Rock, there have been 22 student cases and three staff cases since Aug. 30. The district’s last reported case was Sept. 22. None were found to be transmitted in school. Castle Rock recorded 64 total cases among students and staff last school year.
In Rainier, Superintendent Joseph Hattrick said in a letter to parents that there had been 32 total cases at the district in September: 14 students in preschool to sixth grade, 14 students in grades 7-12 and four staff members.
There have been 273 people quarantined due to exposure to those cases: 104 students in preschool to sixth grade, 162 students in grades 7-12 and seven staff members.
“We understand the concern around positive cases and necessary quarantines. We also know that if your child is required to quarantine it can cause great challenges for to your family,” he wrote.
At a Wednesday Department of Health briefing, deputy secretary for the state COVID-19 response Lacy Fehrenbach said more than 75% of schools are enrolled in a state program to bring COVID-19 testing into schools.
She said the important message for parents and the public is that disease rates are high and it’s a “tough balance” between keeping schools open to the greatest extent possible and controlling disease spread.
Fehrenbach said the more students and staff in school are vaccinated against COVID-19, “the safer it is for everyone in that school.”
“We really don’t want any child to be sick enough to be in a hospital, especially when it can be prevented,” she said.