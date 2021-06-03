As LCC's first bachelor's students near graduation, excitement for the program grows

Typically, students are expected to student teach full-time for one semester, which is impossible to do if they need to work to support a family or themselves.

The program also is heavy on real-life experience. Students spend time in classrooms the entire two years they’re in the program, which is not usual for teacher programs. Jackson said students will have just a little less than double the state’s required 450 hours of student teaching by the time they graduate.

“The amount of time our candidates have spent in the classroom is something that really is going to show,” Jackson said. “They were able to start in the fall with the same teacher and same students and worked with them the entire school year.”

Carroll said the experience showed him just how much work goes into teaching when there are no students in the room.

Hoping to stay local

All three soon-to-be graduates are applying for local jobs. Bueno has applied to jobs in different grade levels, but loves kindergarten to second grade the best. Bailey also hopes to teach K-2, because “those littles, they steal your heart.” Carroll is hoping for a middle school position.