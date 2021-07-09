As CDC updates school masking guidance for fall, Washington health officials make few changes

While the teachers union is concerned about COVID-19 variants and the "evolving science around COVID transmission in young people," Weingarten said the "ultimate goal remains to get students, teachers and staff back in school buildings full time" safely.

"Right now, the best way we know how to do that is to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated," Weingarten said.

While the CDC updated guidance for vaccinated school staff and students, it acknowledged that "many schools serve children under the age of 12 who are not eligible for vaccination at this time."

"Therefore, this guidance emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies," like masking, distancing, testing and cleaning.

The CDC guidance also stresses the "importance of in-person learning," which the state also emphasized. The CDC guidance is meant to supplement, not replace, federal, state and local regulations with which schools must comply.

"Schools where not everyone is fully vaccinated should implement physical distancing to the extent possible within their structures (in addition to masking and other prevention strategies), but should not exclude students from in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement," the guidance says.