Artwork by three Southwest Washington students — including two from Kelso — will be featured at the U.S. Capitol for a year.

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, announced Wednesday the local winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition.

Alyssa Diaz from Columbia River High School in Vancouver is the first-place winner with her piece “El Núcleo Sagrado."

Elizabeth Ruff of Kelso High School took home second place with “Loki,” and Hailey Smith of Kelso High School took home third place with “When Stars Align.”

The artwork was selected by a panel of six Southwest Washington arts leaders.

“I’m blown away by the incredible talent of Southwest Washington’s young artists,” said Gluesenkamp Perez in a news release.