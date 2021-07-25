Area schools succeeded in keeping COVID-19 cases low last year, stopping spread

When schools shut their doors in March 2020, health officials feared that reopening could create COVID-19 hotspots. After a year of data collection, superintendents and health officials say the prevention measures put in place work.
There were 182 cases of COVID-19 among students and staff reported in Longview, and 64 in Castle Rock, the districts said. Kelso only reported cases transmitted in school, of which there were five. Other districts did not publicly share data.
Cowlitz County Deputy Health Officer Steve Krager said public health focused on preventing outbreaks at school, which “has largely been successful with consistent mask use, physical distancing, improved ventilation and hand hygiene.”
He said many of the cases reported in schools were situations where an infectious individual was at the school but did not result in any other cases.
“This has always been expected during COVID-19 and is essentially a reflection of how much disease was occurring in the community at that time,” he said.
Longview and Castle Rock school officials said the case rates in schools show the success of the measures they took to reduce spread while still providing in-person learning.
Reflecting on how COVID-19 travelled through schools last year, Krager said barring a new variant that could more easily infect kids, “the experience we have is that kids are able to safely be at school, and I think we can take that and use that and say, ‘look, we can do this.’ ”
Longview
Longview School District reported a total of 182 cases among students and staff this year, from October 2020 to June 2021. There are roughly 6,300 students in the district and about 400 classroom teachers, according to the state.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said he’s “pretty proud of the system and how we responded in the past year, and how hard our people worked to meet the needs of our kids.”
He said parents supported teachers during what was a “difficult year for everyone” and that the reduction of spread in schools was also thanks to parents letting the district know when a student tested positive.
“We had to train a lot of different people in contact tracing,” Zorn said. “We learned that we could not keep it centralized. It had to happen on site and that allowed us to be very responsive. That was a key part of why you didn’t see that kind of spread.”
The majority of Longview School District cases were found to have been contracted outside of school, based on the district’s contact tracing: Only 4%, or 7 cases, were passed on at school, according to reported data.
District spokesman Rick Parrish, who organized contract tracing efforts and communicated with local health authorities, said he was “proud of the system and the data, as that was a significant amount of work” that went into providing that level of transparency.
“Really, the credit goes to the combination of all of our team members and support staff and folks like the County Health Department,” Parrish said. “They put together a really good set of protocols to keep our school environment safe and then followed through.”
By school, R.A. Long had the most cases at 28. 24 of those cases were in students. The district’s other high school, Mark Morris, followed close behind with 25 reported cases, 20 of them students. Mt. Solo Middle School had 17 cases and Robert Gray Elementary had 16 reported cases, followed by Northlake Elementary with 13.
Most of the cases also came later in the school year, as more students returned to school buildings.
Zorn said another reason for the low overall case numbers were the COVID-19 response teams the district created at each school, headed by school nurses.
“They’re usually in the background, working for our kids, and they really had to take on a role they had not had before,” Zorn said. “They accepted that role without hesitation.”
Parrish said voluntary in-school testing was “huge” and that overall, “we wanted to keep our employees and students safe, and I think the data show that we did.”
Castle Rock
Castle Rock School District reported a total of 64 cases among students and staff this year, from November 2020 to June 2021. There are about 1,300 students enrolled this year and 82 classroom teachers, according to the state.
More students than staff members reported cases, with 73% of the cases in students, or 47 cases.
Superintendent Ryan Greene said with the low number of cases in the district, “looking back, I wish we had made the decision to look at our own data sooner” and use that to make reopening decisions.
He pointed to two outbreaks, one that stemmed from a church in Woodland, and one from a Warrington seafood plant, which prompted the district to slow and then pause the return to in-person learning.
“But that had nothing to do with Castle Rock. Why did we pause?,” Greene said.
Castle Rock was still the first to bring K-3 back, on Oct. 1, which Greene said “was pretty good.”
Cases were split fairly evenly among spring and winter in the district, with 31 cases between November and February and 33 cases reported from March through May.
Most Castle Rock cases were among older students, according to district’s data. At the high school, 21 cases were reported, seven of them from athletics programs, and at the middle school there were 13 cases.
The intermediate school, grades 3-5, had 14 cases, and the elementary school had 11 cases, seven of them staff members.
The district did not track if cases were found to have been contracted at school on its dashboard. It did log that of the total cases reported, a little less than half caused exposure to others at school. That’s 48% of cases, or 31 cases, that caused the school to notify affected students and staff.
Of those school exposure events, six of them caused program or classroom closures.
Kelso
Kelso School District only reported student cases that had been found by contract tracing to have been caught at school. There were five such cases reported from November 2020 to June 2021: Four at the high school and one at Coweeman Middle School.
Statewide Outbreaks
Statewide, 301 COVID‐19 outbreaks occurred in K‐12 schools between Aug. 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021, according to a June 30 state outbreak report, and 65% of those were students.
A COVID‐19 outbreak in a school is when there are two or more linked COVID‐19 cases among students or staff within a 14‐day period of each other, and the cases don’t share a household and aren’t close contacts of each other in another setting. Seventy percent of those COVID-19 outbreaks involved only two or three cases.
In Cowlitz County, there were 9 outbreaks with a total of 22 cases, making the median number of cases per outbreak two.
County Health’s Krager said initially there was a lot of concern about schools because “it’s a crowded indoor environment and we knew for sure that could lead to a lot of cases.”
As those cases and outbreaks did not happen, he said that “shows that the strategies that we used worked pretty well.”
“Masks, social distancing, some schools were able to increase ventilation, doing more things outside, all sorts of things that helped and I’m glad we had as much in person school as we did,” he said. “In hindsight I think we could have had more in person school, knowing what we know now. But it’s tough operating in an unknown environment.”
Krager said the rate of outbreak cases per 10,000 public school students was lower in Cowlitz County than the statewide rate. While “these numbers are not perfect and we probably missed cases, and there certainly may have been outbreaks we never identified,” the county’s schools were not the hotspots he feared they might be.
Effective prevention
“I spent a lot of time worrying over the schools,” Krager said, and while it “payed off in a lot of ways, I didn’t need to worry about schools a lot in terms of spread.”
Most outbreaks could be linked to extracurriculars like sports, he said, but even those were sometimes tied to travelling to and from sports or gathering after or before sports.
“That made it hard sometime to pin down” where kids contracted the virus, Krager said.
Krager said while there was originally worry from teachers that young kids, who were less susceptible, might pass COVID-19 on to adults, that did not seem to happen often based on the data schools reported.
“When teachers did get infected was almost always from another contact outside of school,” Krager said. “That goes back to the safety situation in schools being effective for teachers as well.”
While he wishes all kids could “have the benefit of the vaccine” right now, Krager said he thinks COVID-19 in schools will eventually be like measles or whooping cough: “Every once in a while things flare up, but it’s really rare.”
“I think we can get there with COVID-19 in schools, but honestly the best way that’s going to happen is with vaccination,” he said.