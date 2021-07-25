Area schools succeeded in keeping COVID-19 cases low last year, stopping spread

More students than staff members reported cases, with 73% of the cases in students, or 47 cases.

Superintendent Ryan Greene said with the low number of cases in the district, “looking back, I wish we had made the decision to look at our own data sooner” and use that to make reopening decisions.

He pointed to two outbreaks, one that stemmed from a church in Woodland, and one from a Warrington seafood plant, which prompted the district to slow and then pause the return to in-person learning.

“But that had nothing to do with Castle Rock. Why did we pause?,” Greene said.

Castle Rock was still the first to bring K-3 back, on Oct. 1, which Greene said “was pretty good.”

Cases were split fairly evenly among spring and winter in the district, with 31 cases between November and February and 33 cases reported from March through May.

Most Castle Rock cases were among older students, according to district’s data. At the high school, 21 cases were reported, seven of them from athletics programs, and at the middle school there were 13 cases.

The intermediate school, grades 3-5, had 14 cases, and the elementary school had 11 cases, seven of them staff members.