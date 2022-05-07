Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso honors 12 high school students

For the 30th year, members of Altrusa International of Longview/Kelso held their Youth Awards luncheon. This year the event took place April 20 at the Kelso-Longview Elks.

The students were honored for rising above adverse challenges to set and attain worthy personal goals, according to a press release from Altrusa.

Guest speaker was Longview native and City Council member Angie Wean.

“Oh the Places You’ll Go,” by Dr. Seuss was the luncheon theme that “reflects the belief that life’s journey does include challenges, but with support, the rewards are attainable,” according to the release.

Each student received a copy of the book, a certificate of achievement, a gift card from Red Leaf Organic Coffee and $300 cash.

Students nominated by their counselors and honored at the luncheon include Ashlee Brooks, Lillie Cierley, Kelso Cosgrove, Cheznee Gemar, Kaylee Hartley, Ciera Johnson, Jesse Kindle, Gene Mendiola, A.M. Roberts, Ethan Roberts, Ethan Savoie and Syrus Schultz.

