Almost 4% of Kelso students experience homelessness. A district center is helping them.

Lauren Ryan never expected that one day she would lose her home. It burned down last year and left the mother of four with few options.

That was when she came to Kelso in hopes of starting over, away from an abusive relationship and looking for a way she could support her children.

The Kelso School District’s Family & Community Resource Center provided her with a new hope for herself and her children, she said.

“It's more than just somebody who maybe is hanging out with the wrong crowd or doesn't want a job,” Ryan said. “It was about letting go of my pride and saying it's OK, because there are a lot of people like me, and there's probably more people like me than not.”

Nancy Baldwin, family support specialist at the resource center that first opened in 2020, said she works to get both students and parents support they need to get out of an insecure food, housing or job situation.

According to data provided by the district, the center now serves 236 McKinney-Vento youth, 23 of whom are high school seniors. McKinney-Vento refers to a U.S. bill reauthorized in 2015 that gives federal support to help students experiencing homelessness or unstable housing.

The center also sees "41 unaccompanied youth living without a parent/guardian and lacking a fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence," said district spokesperson Michele Nerland. They have provided two families with housing, brought in 5,071 pounds of food and gave weekend food bags to 448 students.

About 171 students, or 3.5%, of Kelso students experience homelessness, according to 2021-22 data from Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. About 3,000 students, or more than 60%, identified as low-income.

Students who come into the center have a range of donated items to choose from, Baldwin said, with the center also partnering with local businesses and charities to get them access to housing vouchers.

“We can get housing started, we can navigate health care, we can get them to school, we can get them to school supplies,” Baldwin said. “I couldn’t do it without that list of people.”

Jack Stewart, a Kelso High School senior, said he used the resource center after landing in an unstable housing situation about a year ago. The center — and specifically Baldwin — gave him support he needed, such as access to medication and counseling, which has helped him become more focused at school and hold down a part-time job on top of his education.

“She just made it easy, welcoming,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he looks to the future with less anxiety than before, with tentative plans to enlist in the military and maybe get a job or apprenticeship in the welding industry.

“She just makes me feel like a normal kid,” Stewart said.

Don Iverson, Kelso School District’s director of student services, said many students come to the center through the recommendation of school staff or by their own volition.

Since this marks the first year since COVID-19 that the center has been able to be completely open, Iverson said they have been able to expand the services they offer and hope to do even more soon.

“We're serving nearly 400 youth in our district that are needing mental health services, and that number keeps going up,” Iverson said. “We have kids that need access to medical care that aren't getting it, so we're looking at expanding with possibly the addition of a health center for immunization access. … It's about trying to address the gaps and services in order to keep our families stable, healthy and thriving in our community.”

Baldwin, who was named the regional Educational Service District’s 2021 Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year, said they could likely not have seen this growth without the support of the schools, the board or the district.

“It’s the whole community helping, which is how it’s supposed to be,” Baldwin said.