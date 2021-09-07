Allegations against Castle Rock teacher unfounded, district says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Somebody makes an allegation on Facebook and it spreads. Even if the allegation may not be true, that person doesn’t go back online and say, ‘oh that wasn’t the whole story,’ ” Greene said. “It lives in that ether and we have to deal with it as it comes.”

During the investigation, Greene said there were multiple different accounts of what the teacher may have said, but none matched the wording in the accusations.

“We can talk to 10 kids in the same classroom and they have different versions of what happened,” Greene said, but “those pretty harsh criticisms on Facebook were unfounded. They were things that nobody, student or teacher, said happened.”

Greene said teachers and staff have been instructed to carry out the mandate from the state about mask wearing and teacher vaccination, both to be in compliance with state law and to make sure schools stay open amid rising COIVD-19 cases in the county.

“We really want to keep our schools open,” he said, adding that “masking is important for us to keep our schools as safe and healthy as possible. We do have to remind kids to properly wear their masks, and some of the criticism from parents is that we’re taking too much time talking about that.”

While teacher opinion may differ on the mask mandate, Greene said “fortunately or unfortunately, our job is to mandate the mask mandate.”

