All Washington public schools expected to offer in-person full-time classes for the fall, state department of health says

Local schools already have been following those guidelines. Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the updated rules would not change much for the district, and there are already plans in place to have all students back full-time next year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

+3 Return to school will feature health checks, one-way hallways, sneeze guards When students eventually return to Mark Morris High School, they’ll be met with school-branded social distancing signs, posters reminding them…

However, while the new guidance for next year call to continue to aim for physical distancing of at least three feet between students in classroom settings and at least six feet in most situations outside of the classroom, “physical distancing recommendations should not prevent a school from offering full-time, in-person learning to all students/families in the fall.”

Previously, many local schools struggled to bring older students back to full-time class because classrooms were not large enough to fit everyone in at six feet apart, but all local K-12 students are now back in school at least four days a week throughout Cowlitz County.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Reykdal said the physical distancing in classrooms is now “not a mandate, and the flexibility ensures schools can offer a full-time in-person experience to every student and family who wants one.”

He also encouraged students, families and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine, though it will not be mandatory this school year.