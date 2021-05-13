All Washington public schools expected to offer in-person full-time classes for the fall, state department of health says

Physical distancing limitations will no longer stop public schools from bringing all students back to full-time school in the fall, as the Washington State Department of Health pushes districts to get kids back in class next year.
“Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being. They provide children with academic instruction, support for developing social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition and more,” said Secretary of Health Umair Shah in a press release. “We are releasing this guidance early to give the schools districts in Washington the opportunity to put plans in place for a safe and successful 2021-2022 school year.”
The department on Thursday released guidelines for the 2021 summer school session and 2021-2022 school year that direct schools to plan to provide full time in-person education for all interested students.
“Most students are more successful in a comprehensive, in-person learning environment surrounded by their peers and caring adults,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in a press release. “Extended time in remote and hybrid learning has had negative impacts on many of our students’ mental and behavioral health, as well as their engagement with and success in school.”
Similar to this year, the guidelines call for all students, school personnel, volunteers and visitors to wear “at least a cloth face covering” indoors, as well as outdoors when a minimum of six feet distancing cannot be maintained. Schools also will have to continue to have a contact tracing a response plan in place, and plans to provide instruction for students who are excluded from school due to illness or quarantine.
Local schools already have been following those guidelines. Kelso spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the updated rules would not change much for the district, and there are already plans in place to have all students back full-time next year.
When students eventually return to Mark Morris High School, they’ll be met with school-branded social distancing signs, posters reminding them…
However, while the new guidance for next year call to continue to aim for physical distancing of at least three feet between students in classroom settings and at least six feet in most situations outside of the classroom, “physical distancing recommendations should not prevent a school from offering full-time, in-person learning to all students/families in the fall.”
Previously, many local schools struggled to bring older students back to full-time class because classrooms were not large enough to fit everyone in at six feet apart, but all local K-12 students are now back in school at least four days a week throughout Cowlitz County.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Reykdal said the physical distancing in classrooms is now “not a mandate, and the flexibility ensures schools can offer a full-time in-person experience to every student and family who wants one.”
He also encouraged students, families and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine, though it will not be mandatory this school year.
“Immunization requirements, which are set by the State Board of Health, take time to review, approve, and implement – and we are far away from that happening,” Reykdal said.
Schools also need to have “basic ventilation, cleaning and infection control plans” that are updated to reflect current information about COVID-19, the health department said. Testing and vaccination programs are recommended but not required, as “these measures can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools and the broader community.”
The Kelso School District is one of the districts included in the state’s initial rollout of in-school COVID-19 testing, and school officials …