All Longview students to end the year in class; state says it will not add COVID-19 vaccine to required list yet

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said he was excited to bring middle and all high schoolers back into class four days a week beginning this Thursday, while the state said it won't mandate COVID-19 vaccines to attend school yet.
Zorn announced the move out of hybrid for the remaining grades 6-11 at Monday evening's board meeting, saying "we are within the guidelines and the authorization the board gave me in September."
The district said that by Wednesday the new case rate will drop below the 200 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. The last time the county was below 200 per 100,000 cases in 2021 was the two-week period from March 11-24, at about 185 cases per 100,000. By March 12, cases hit 200 per 100,000 again, then rapidly spiked to 383 per 100,000 by April 1.
While the state and county release weekly COVID-19 case numbers that lag about nine days behind the current date, the school district tracks the current case numbers on a daily, rolling basis, using new daily cases reported by the county.
"In a situation like this, it's important to deal with what is happening right now," said district spokesman Rick Parrish. "This is the same way the district has been operating all along. It allows us to analyze the data each day."
Seniors started class four days a week Monday, and Zorn said he notified teachers last week that freshman, sophomores, juniors and middle schoolers also would move out of hybrid, as teachers need five days’ notice before changing modes of teaching.
“I want to thank everyone — our staff, our families — for their patience throughout all this and everyone for their flexibility through this,” Zorn said. “I am very much looking forward to getting our kids back.”
LEA President Jerry Forsman said thought the union membership voted against changing the agreement with the district to allow students back without following department of health guidelines, he’s pleased that the union and district were able to work together to get seniors back following health guidelines.
Longview was the only remaining local district following the health department’s guidelines that older students not return to full-time class unless the community rate was below 200 cases, and had faced outspoken parent pressure over the last several months to get all students back in full-time school.
When new cases are below 200 case threshold, state and CDC guidelines also allow students to sit three feet apart when masked, instead of six feet. Parrish said the decrease in spacing is vital to getting all students into class four days a week, otherwise there is not enough room in secondary classrooms to fit all students.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
“It’s a better ending to what had been a very difficult year for everyone,” Zorn said.
Board member CJ Nickerson complimented Zorn for “listening and taking action when it was reasonable to do so.”
Zorn said middle and high school students will not have Zoom classes Wednesday to prepare for the change. Elementary students have been attending school five days a week since mid-April.
Board President Don Wiitala said he’s “been waiting a long time for that type of report.”
Vaccine requirement?
The Seattle Times reported Tuesday that Washington won't consider a requirement to mandate COVID-19 vaccines in schoolchildren until a vaccine is fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA on Monday signed off on emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, but until the FDA fully approves the vaccines without the emergency status the Washington State Board of Health won’t consider adding it to the list of required immunizations.
The majority of Cowlitz County students will be back to school four or five days a week by end of this week.
“The board would not require a COVID-19 vaccine for school entry until it’s approved by the FDA and recommended by Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” Kelie Kahler, spokesperson for the board, wrote in an email, referring to a committee housed within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that sets national vaccine guidance.
The committee is meeting in an emergency session Wednesday to discuss whether to recommend the vaccine in children, a final hurdle that would pave the way for states to begin vaccinating younger teens later this week.
“Then the board would review the vaccine based on the state’s immunization’s criteria,” Kahler said.
If a vaccine meets the state’s criteria, she said, the board could then consider adding it to Washington’s list.