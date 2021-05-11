All Longview students to end the year in class; state says it will not add COVID-19 vaccine to required list yet

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said he was excited to bring middle and all high schoolers back into class four days a week beginning this Thursday, while the state said it won't mandate COVID-19 vaccines to attend school yet.

Zorn announced the move out of hybrid for the remaining grades 6-11 at Monday evening's board meeting, saying "we are within the guidelines and the authorization the board gave me in September."

The district said that by Wednesday the new case rate will drop below the 200 new cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. The last time the county was below 200 per 100,000 cases in 2021 was the two-week period from March 11-24, at about 185 cases per 100,000. By March 12, cases hit 200 per 100,000 again, then rapidly spiked to 383 per 100,000 by April 1.

While the state and county release weekly COVID-19 case numbers that lag about nine days behind the current date, the school district tracks the current case numbers on a daily, rolling basis, using new daily cases reported by the county.

"In a situation like this, it's important to deal with what is happening right now," said district spokesman Rick Parrish. "This is the same way the district has been operating all along. It allows us to analyze the data each day."