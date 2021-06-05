After 50 years, Kelso's Lynn Bush says goodbye to Rose Valley classroom

Lynn Bush has one of the last chalkboards left in Rose Valley Elementary. It’s seen plenty of use in the past four decades, even as she learned to use Google Classroom.

As Bush retires this year, with 40 years in Kelso and another 10 split between Longview School District and a private school, she’s happy she stayed on through the pandemic despite considering retirement last year.

“I’m so happy that I didn’t retire and miss out on this opportunity,” she said. “There were days, especially in the fall, when I thought, ‘holy cow, I’m in over my head.’ But it shows that we’re never too old to learn and it really gave me a greater understanding and a greater empathy for children in our classrooms.”

‘My fourth graders’

Bush started teaching at the old Kessler Elementary in Longview in 1970. She was there for the 1973 earthquake that rendered the upper floors unusable.

“Many of us on that second story couldn’t even get into the classrooms, because the old wooden floors had buckled to the point that we couldn’t get our doors open,” she recalled.

She was placed temporarily at Mint Valley, then at Robert Gray until she went back to the rebuilt Kessler in 1976.