A sense of normal: Longview seniors ditch hybrid; teachers union opposes other in-person classes

Parents and students are “thrilled” that Longview seniors will be back in-person four days a week starting May 10 and teacher’s union representatives said they were pleased the school will to bring some students back while following health guidelines.

Parent Anik St. Martin, who has a senior and freshman student at the school, said it was “undoubtedly the right thing to do” even though she would like to see all students back in class. Parent Sarah DaSilva, who has a senior in high school and a seventh grader said her eldest was “very excited” to finish out his year in-person.

“They get to exit knowing that we put them first,” St. Marin said. “My senior is really excited. He just wants to be with his peers and finish the school year with some sense of what’s left of normal.”

While her freshman student is happy for his brother, “at the same time, they should all be back,” St. Martin said. DaSilva said her seventh grader needs the in-person instruction just as much as her senior and there’s only about five weeks of school left in the year.

“I’ve heard lots of comments about why bother now, but honestly … even a few weeks of in-person instruction, I strongly feel it would really, really help,” DaSilva said.