A sense of normal: Longview seniors ditch hybrid; teachers union opposes other in-person classes

Parents and students are “thrilled” that Longview seniors will be back in-person four days a week starting May 10 and teacher’s union representatives said they were pleased the school will to bring some students back while following health guidelines.
Parent Anik St. Martin, who has a senior and freshman student at the school, said it was “undoubtedly the right thing to do” even though she would like to see all students back in class. Parent Sarah DaSilva, who has a senior in high school and a seventh grader said her eldest was “very excited” to finish out his year in-person.
“They get to exit knowing that we put them first,” St. Marin said. “My senior is really excited. He just wants to be with his peers and finish the school year with some sense of what’s left of normal.”
While her freshman student is happy for his brother, “at the same time, they should all be back,” St. Martin said. DaSilva said her seventh grader needs the in-person instruction just as much as her senior and there’s only about five weeks of school left in the year.
“I’ve heard lots of comments about why bother now, but honestly … even a few weeks of in-person instruction, I strongly feel it would really, really help,” DaSilva said.
Longview previously decided not to bring any middle or high school students out of hybrid as planned in April, as local new case rates have been above what the state health department recommends for in-person classes for older students.
Longview had previously decided not to bring any middle or high school students out of hybrid, as local new cases rates have been above what the state health department recommends for in-person class for older students.
Adjusted state department of health guidelines allow students to sit three feet apart instead of six if the local new case rate is below 200 new cases per 100,000 residents or if students can be cohorted into isolated groups that do not interact.
Older students cannot be cohorted as they move between classes with individualized schedules and cannot fit in classrooms if they are six feet apart, so state guidelines direct the district to wait until case rates drop.
Most other area schools moved ahead anyway and brought secondary students back, leading parents to threaten to withdraw their children from Longview schools at recent school board meetings. DaSilva said she submitted a transfer request for her younger child, as she doesn’t “have faith Longview will be in-person in the fall and he cannot continue down this path.”
Longview teacher's union to vote on return to full in-person classes; superintendent's contract extended
The board again heard from parents who want all Longview middle and high school students to be in class full-time, especially with the neighboring Kelso district returning older students to class. Several parents said they were considering transferring their students to Kelso.
Union votes
Members of the Longview Education Association voted last week against updating their agreement with the district regarding when students should be brought back for in-school classes and supported maintaining the current tie to department of health guidelines.
Teachers union president Jerry Forsman said despite the vote, he’s pleased the union and district were able to work together to get seniors back by following health guidelines.
“We’ve had discussions and found ways to adjust for the small group of students — the senior class — to be able to maintain the 6-foot distance” suggested by the health department when community transmission is high, Forsman said.
For example, any classrooms that are not big enough to let students sit far apart, which has been a physical barrier to bringing all students back full time, will use empty, alternate spaces, Forsman said.
Superintendent Dan Zorn said in a Monday letter to parents that high school principals had managed some “creative scheduling” to bring seniors back four days per week while continuing to meet all of the state health department guidelines.
Elementary students will continue with instruction full-time, five days per week as they can be cohorted and sit three feet apart, and grades 6-11 will continue in the hybrid learning model, attending every other day with Wednesday fully remote, unless local transmission rates drop.
Longview SEIU spokesperson Shawn Nyman said she and other SEIU members were happy for the seniors and said “our members will continue to follow health and safety guidelines to ensure a safe learning space for all students and staff.”
“We know that the more people in the buildings, the more diligent we need to be with that,” Nyman said. “And we wish our seniors the very best in the future.”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
Forsman said had teachers agreed to change the language of the agreement, the district would have had more flexibility in making a decision about bringing students back full-time.
However, 61% of the teachers voted against any changes to the agreement. To change contract language, Forsman said the union requires an 85% yes vote instead of a simple majority. DaSilva said she supported the teachers through the recent strikes and was disappointed in the result of the vote.
Forsman said the union decided to hold the vote because “we have a divided membership when it comes to kids going back.”
“I hope the community will continue to do their job to bring down our metrics,” Forsman said. “In April, teachers had been working hard all week and were ready to bring those students back to the building as safely as possible, and when that changed there was a lot of disappointment. We want to have the kids back, too.”