Three people are running for the director position on the Longview School Board, with voters deciding Aug. 1 who they want to help make decisions about local education.

The candidates are incumbent board director and former preschool teacher Barb Westrick; Terry Carlson, a Weyerhaeuser employee and local union member; and Scott Beck, a parent and school community volunteer.

Ballots for the Aug. 1 primary election were mailed July 14. Voters have until 5 p.m. Monday to register if they do it online or mail the changes. An accessible voting unit will be available from now until 8 p.m. Election Day.

Scott Beck

According to the local voters’ pamphlet, Beck said he is running to restructure bullying policies, create “methods of accountability” parents can use and support those in favor of charter schools.

In his candidate statement, Beck said he has spent time volunteering in the school community to bolster youth sports, which has given him a “direct line to many parents dissatisfied with the way things have been.”

Beck works as a welder for Rainier-based Rightline Equipment, according to the Public Disclosure Commission. No campaign finance reports have been filed as of Wednesday, according to the commission. His campaign has not yet raised any contributions.

Beck did not respond to requests for an interview in time for publication.

Terry Carlson

Carlson is a Weyerhaeuser employee, secretary for the local Woodworkers Union and member of the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Labor Council. He holds a degree in psychology from Washington State University.

Stay up to date on Lower Columbia news, wherever you go Easily access the latest Lower Columbia news in an app that lets you select the topics that matter most to you.

He said in an interview he decided to run because other members on the labor council suggested he might be a good fit if incumbent Westrick decided not to run. As a union member, he said he has experience as a sort of mediator between two sides who might not agree.

“If you sit and listen and let (people) air it all out, they’ll know you heard them and care about their view,” Carlson said.

His main goals for the school board is to increase transparency and support staff and students, he said. He pointed to the recent decision by Superintendent Dan Zorn and other district leaders to reduce the lunch recess for students as an example of how the district could have explained the choice to staff and the public.

Zorn at the time said officials felt this was the only way to get more instruction time, which he said would help address some learning losses. But several staff members and parents disagreed with the change.

“There have been studies on the benefits of free time for students, and it needed to be talked about whether this was best for the students,” Carlson said. “It’s the district’s job to inform the staff, do what’s best for the kids and use good sources to back up these decisions.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

Carlson has so far raised $3,000 for his campaign, all of which came from two Longview donors, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Barb Westrick

Incumbent Westrick is asking voters to re-elect her, which would mark her sixth term on the board. In the voters’ pamphlet, Westrick pointed to successes like an increase in graduation rates, and adding career and technical courses as well as more Advanced Placement classes for students to take. In her candidate statement, she pointed out that she has never missed a school board meeting.

She said she would continue to focus on the high student achievement levels as well as student safety and school security.

Westrick also pointed to her experience as a former preschool teacher and the personal connection she has with the district, as she is both a parent and grandparent of current and former Longview students.

“I keep in mind the fiscal constraints of families,” Westrick wrote in her candidate statement. “I am a strong believer in integrity and transparency.”

Westrick did not respond to requests for an interview in time for publication. She has not yet had any campaign contributions, according to the disclosure commission.