25,000 miles and 100,000 smiles: Columbia Heights expands popular running club

By the second week of school, most students aren’t very excited to head to class, but a running program at Columbia Heights Elementary School has students lining up before the school gate opens.
Spearheaded by physical education teacher Nathan McMullan, the 100-mile club program encourages students to run 100 miles over the course of a school year, and teaches them healthy habits in the process.
“The CDC says we should get 60 minutes of physical activity each day and if we can give kids 30 minutes before the bell rings, that’s awesome,” McMullan said.
Three years ago, McMullan launched the program for third-, fourth- and fifth-graders. Between 70 and 80 students participated. This year, he worked with Principal Christie Hoskins to expand it to the entire school. More than 300 students now are running laps each morning, nearly all of the enrolled students.
“I was familiar with programs like this in other districts, so it was a no-brainer when Nathan asked me,” Hoskins said. “He had done a lot of research, but I already believed that exercise allows kids to better access education, so it was an easy sell.”
McMullan said morning exercise gives kids better focus, fewer discipline problems and makes them more alert.
“We’re making sure kids are physically literate,” he said, helping them create healthy habits to carry into adulthood.
Hoskins said while the school had not had a big problem with discipline in the mornings, since starting the whole-school running club there has not been one morning incident in the 14 days of school as of Monday.
She credits allowing students to work off some energy before class starts. McMullan said he reopens the program at recess by student request, and some teachers will allow their classes to do extra laps as “brain breaks” if kids start to get restless.
Adults also are joining in. McMullan said teachers will walk laps with the students, and sometimes parents walk with their children in the morning. Hoskins said in time this will create a healthier community as a whole.
“We’re a community school, so the more the merrier,” McMullan said. “We’re getting everyone the benefits of exercise.”
In the mornings, students come into school, check in and get their personal laminated QR code from their classroom. Then, they start running or walking laps around the playground, scanning their code on an iPad each time they run by it.
“Before, when it was just 70 or 80 kids, I tracked laps with popsicle sticks,” McMullan said. “They picked up a stick for each lap and then I would tally up the score and add it to an Excel spreadsheet.”
That method was time consuming but doable for three grades, he said, but to allow the whole school to participate, the automatic counting makes tallying up laps easier.
The school also soon will add a gravel path around the playground, so when it’s rainy and muddy the kids can do their laps. McMullan said that addition was all Hoskins’ idea, and they also decided to remove the $10 fee to make the program more accessible.
When kids hit 25 miles, they get a gold shirt as an incentive prize. At 50 miles, the reward is a gold pencil, at 75 miles a bracelet and anyone who makes it to 100 miles gets a gold medal at the end of the year. As students reach those milestones, their achievement also is read over the loudspeaker in the morning by Hoskins.
As a school, McMullan said they’re aiming for “25,000 miles and 100,000 smiles, because each mile is four laps and you should be smiling at the end of all of them.”
If the school hits that, students will get a special party with the help of the school Parent-Teacher Organization. By the 14th day of school, Columbia Heights already was at 2,400 miles and a few students were at 25 miles.
“Running 100 miles won’t happen in a day or even before Christmas,” McMullan said. “The kids are learning that good things take time and hard work. You have to chip away at it. The best things in life, you work for.”