25,000 miles and 100,000 smiles: Columbia Heights expands popular running club

Hoskins said while the school had not had a big problem with discipline in the mornings, since starting the whole-school running club there has not been one morning incident in the 14 days of school as of Monday.

She credits allowing students to work off some energy before class starts. McMullan said he reopens the program at recess by student request, and some teachers will allow their classes to do extra laps as “brain breaks” if kids start to get restless.

Adults also are joining in. McMullan said teachers will walk laps with the students, and sometimes parents walk with their children in the morning. Hoskins said in time this will create a healthier community as a whole.

“We’re a community school, so the more the merrier,” McMullan said. “We’re getting everyone the benefits of exercise.”

In the mornings, students come into school, check in and get their personal laminated QR code from their classroom. Then, they start running or walking laps around the playground, scanning their code on an iPad each time they run by it.

“Before, when it was just 70 or 80 kids, I tracked laps with popsicle sticks,” McMullan said. “They picked up a stick for each lap and then I would tally up the score and add it to an Excel spreadsheet.”