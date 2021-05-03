100 years of service: Three longtime Longview educators set to retire

Larson has taught every elementary grade in schools throughout the district, but started at Robert Gray as a first-grade teacher 38 years ago. She said capping her long career in the same school is a fun way to end it.

Merritt has taught in the district for about 20 years, and taught fifth grade at Kessler for a decade before becoming Mint Valley principal. She started out in 1976 at Wenatchee School District before leaving the public system to homeschool her children for about 18 years.

“I’ve been teaching all those years,” she said. “I don’t get credit for all of them in the retirement system, but that was a privilege of a lifetime to get that hands-on teaching with my own kids.”

‘I always knew’

All three said teaching always was high on their career lists.

“I’ve always been a really curious person and I loved learning, loved reading,” Merritt said. She chose between a career as a nurse or teacher when it came time to register for chemistry class at Seattle Pacific, but said it was the right call.

Hudson grew up across the street from Wallace Elementary in Kelso and enviously watched her older brother go to school.

