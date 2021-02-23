Education bill round-up: Where 2021 education bills are at in the legislative process

Several big education bills, including emergency graduation and school day requirement waivers for students, support for counselor services and changes in school transportation funding to offset pandemic losses, made it over the legislative hurdles this week.

Others, including bills for “year-round school” and making bonds easier to pass, did not make a Monday deadline and cannot advance this session. There are several cutoffs dates in the legislative session, and Feb. 22 marked the last day to move bills out of fiscal committees and onto the next step.

The next cutoff day is March 9, which is the last day bills can be passed in their house of origin.

Bills are first introduced by a member of the House or Senate. The bill can be referred to a committee that is specific to the topic of the bill. The bills have to be passed out of that committee into a rules committee, which then decides which bills get voted on by the house of origin. After it passes its house of origin, it goes through the same process in the opposite house.

If a bill makes it through all those steps, then it goes to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

Here is a brief look at education bills as of Feb. 23.