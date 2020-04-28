Ecology sees increase in illegal dumping, but no boost in Longview complaints

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Ecology on Monday reported an increase in the number of illegal waste and chemical dumpings, driven in part by some waste collection site colsures due to COVID-19.

Locally, though, Longview-based Waste Control continues to accept household hazardous waste, recyclables and other waste products as usual at its handling facility on Third Avenue. And City of Longview officials say they have not noticed a boost in complaints about illegal dumping compared to pre-coronavirus times.

"Additionally, I have not seen anything in regards to illegally dumping of hazardous waste either, which is a good thing, obviously," said Gregg Hannon, Longview's solid waste and recycling compliance manager.

Abandoning chemical waste — including waste oil, paint, household chemcials and cleaners, batteries, pesticides and other hazarous materials — can have lasting effects on human health and the environment by affecting plants, fish, surface water, groundwater, drinking water sources and recreational areas, according to Ecology. One quart of oil, for example, can pollute more than 100,000 gallons of water.