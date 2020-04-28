Ecology sees increase in illegal dumping, but no boost in Longview complaints

The state Department of Ecology on Monday reported an increase in the number of illegal waste and chemical dumpings, driven in part by some waste collection site colsures due to COVID-19.
Locally, though, Longview-based Waste Control continues to accept household hazardous waste, recyclables and other waste products as usual at its handling facility on Third Avenue. And City of Longview officials say they have not noticed a boost in complaints about illegal dumping compared to pre-coronavirus times.
"Additionally, I have not seen anything in regards to illegally dumping of hazardous waste either, which is a good thing, obviously," said Gregg Hannon, Longview's solid waste and recycling compliance manager.
Abandoning chemical waste — including waste oil, paint, household chemcials and cleaners, batteries, pesticides and other hazarous materials — can have lasting effects on human health and the environment by affecting plants, fish, surface water, groundwater, drinking water sources and recreational areas, according to Ecology. One quart of oil, for example, can pollute more than 100,000 gallons of water.
"We typically don't see a blatant abandonment of these products in our parks and public areas, but it's been happening recently," Dave Byers, response section manager with Ecology's spill program, said in a prepared statement Monday. "Damage to our environment can be avoided with people taking the proper steps to dispose of chemicals. Doing otherwise puts people and our environment in jeopardy and can result in penalties to those responsible."
Waste Control in Longview collects hazardous wastes from residential customers within Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties free of charge. The HazWaste Facility is open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays in Building A at the site on Third Avenue.
Citizens can report abandoned hazardous material or spills using Ecology’s online reporting page or 1-800-OILS-911 phone number, according to a news release.
