Ecology reissues permit for 'low toxcitiy' Japanese eelgrass herbicide

“The use of imazamox is targeted, has buffers and safeguards in a place around native seagrass, and ensures that we don’t spread invasive species further into other estuaries along Washington’s Coast,” WGHOGA said.

Ecology approved a permit for imazamox use in 2014 after an environmental impact statement reviewing potential methods for managing the invasive seagrass. The permit was modified in 2017 to set a 10-meter “buffer” to better protect offsite native eelgrasses from the herbicide.

The agency reviewed the permit again last year and on Wednesday reissued the permit without any “significant changes,” said spokeswoman Colleen Keltz.

“It seems to be working effectively and still protective of water quality,” Keltz said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency categorizes imazamox as a “reduced risk pesticide,” the federal agency’s lowest toxicity category. The herbicide is only toxic to plants and is not considered a human health risk if it is found in or on food products, according to Ecology.

Imazamox also degrades quickly, so there is a low risk it will persist in an environment or move off-site to affect other plants, according to Ecology.