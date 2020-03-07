Ecology reissues permit for 'low toxcitiy' Japanese eelgrass herbicide

Commercial shellfish farmers in Willapa Bay can continue using permits to spray a “low toxicity” herbicide to fight off invasive Japanese eelgrass, pending a 30-day appeal period.
The State Department of Ecology Wednesday reissued a general permit that allows shellfish growers to use the imazamox herbicide to control Zostera japonica, or Japanese eelgrass, a non-native species listed as a class C noxious weed.
Under the permit, farmers could apply the herbicide to commercial clam beds once a year per bed during daylight hours between April 15 and June 30. Ecology has identified about 1,200 acres of clam beds eligible for treatment but only about 220 acres are treated annually on average, according to te agency.
Japanese eelgrass destroys commercial clam beds by smothering clams, slowing growth rate, reducing juvenile clam recruitment and increasing sediment in the beds, according to the Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association.
“No only does this alter the natural ecology of the tidal area and raise sediment temperatures, it reduces prey availability for shorebirds and fish,” WGHOGA wrote in a statement Friday.
Shellfish farmers can use mechanical pest management practices such as harrowing or chain dragging to control the invasive seagrass. But those methods can harm creatures living in the sediment or send the eelgrass to reroot elsewhere in the bay.
“The use of imazamox is targeted, has buffers and safeguards in a place around native seagrass, and ensures that we don’t spread invasive species further into other estuaries along Washington’s Coast,” WGHOGA said.
Ecology approved a permit for imazamox use in 2014 after an environmental impact statement reviewing potential methods for managing the invasive seagrass. The permit was modified in 2017 to set a 10-meter “buffer” to better protect offsite native eelgrasses from the herbicide.
The agency reviewed the permit again last year and on Wednesday reissued the permit without any “significant changes,” said spokeswoman Colleen Keltz.
“It seems to be working effectively and still protective of water quality,” Keltz said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency categorizes imazamox as a “reduced risk pesticide,” the federal agency’s lowest toxicity category. The herbicide is only toxic to plants and is not considered a human health risk if it is found in or on food products, according to Ecology.
Imazamox also degrades quickly, so there is a low risk it will persist in an environment or move off-site to affect other plants, according to Ecology.
The five-year general permit will take effect April 3 after a 30-day appeal period. Once it is effective, commercial shellfish farmers can apply to be covered under the permit to use imazamox, Keltz said.
“Our understanding of the permit, what we’ve seen is that it’s effective for controlling that (Japanese) eelgrass on the clam beds and it’s a good option for the growers,” Keltz said. “We haven’t had any enforcement issues with the permit. … and it’s very targeted for the area.”