Ecology fines Kalama manufacturer $1,500

The Washington Department of Ecology recently fined Emerald Kalama Chemical $1,500 for submitting a pollution monitoring report several months late and exceeding limits on wastewater discharges into the Columbia River.

The manufacturer is back in compliance, Ecology spokesman David Bennett said Tuesday.

Emerald was due to submit its 2019 Pollution Prevention Plan Biennial Progress Report on Oct. 1 but didn't do so until Dec. 20, Bennett said.

Three previous reports had also been late by an average of a month or so, Bennett said. Only the fourth received enforcement action, Bennett said.

Ecology also found the company exceeded its maximum daily and average monthly limits for suspended solids in its wastewater discharges. One of the facility's outfall has a 418-solid-pounds-per-day maximum, and Ecology found it peaked at 566 pounds in November. The outfall had a 129-pounds-per-day monthly average limit, and Ecology found its average hit 150 pounds per day.

