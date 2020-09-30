Ecology extends comment period for methanol plant greenhouse gas study

The state Department of Ecology extended the public comment period one week for the draft greenhouse gas study of the $2 billion proposed Kalama methanol plant.

Once the public comment period ends, the agency will use that feedback to finalize the study and decide whether to approve a shoreline conditional use permit for the facility.

Written comments must be postmarked or submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9. People can submit comments through the online portal on Ecology’s website (http://admin.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=kG9ji). Mailed-in comments should be addressed to:

Attn: Rich Doenges

NWIW SSEIS

Washington Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600

The methanol study is attached to the online version of this story in tdn.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.