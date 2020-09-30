 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ecology extends comment period for methanol plant greenhouse gas study
0 comments

Ecology extends comment period for methanol plant greenhouse gas study

{{featured_button_text}}
Methanol plant site

A vacant property at Port of Kalama adjoining the Steelscape is the site of a proposed $2 billion methanol plant.

 Bill Wagner, Daily News file

The state Department of Ecology extended the public comment period one week for the draft greenhouse gas study of the $2 billion proposed Kalama methanol plant. 

Once the public comment period ends, the agency will use that feedback to finalize the study and decide whether to approve a shoreline conditional use permit for the facility.

Written comments must be postmarked or submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9. People can submit comments through the online portal on Ecology’s website (http://admin.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=kG9ji). Mailed-in comments should be addressed to: 

Attn: Rich Doenges

NWIW SSEIS

Washington Department of Ecology

P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600 

The methanol study is attached to the online version of this story in tdn.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News