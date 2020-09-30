Ecology extends comment period for methanol plant greenhouse gas study

The state Department of Ecology extended the public comment period one week for the draft greenhouse gas study of the $2 billion proposed Kalama methanol plant.
Once the public comment period ends, the agency will use that feedback to finalize the study and decide whether to approve a shoreline conditional use permit for the facility.
Written comments must be postmarked or submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9. People can submit comments through the online portal on Ecology’s website (http://admin.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=kG9ji). Mailed-in comments should be addressed to:
Attn: Rich Doenges
NWIW SSEIS
Washington Department of Ecology
P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600
The methanol study is attached to the online version of this story in tdn.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.