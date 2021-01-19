Ecology denies permit for Kalama methanol plant

The state Department of Ecology Tuesday denied a key permit for the $2.3 billion proposed Kalama methanol plant, citing a "significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with the Shoreline Management Act," as principal reasons.

In December, Ecology released the final analysis of the proposed plant’s greenhouse gas emissions. The study found while the plant could result in less global emissions, levels would still be “significant” even after mitigation efforts.

Ecology began the second supplemental greenhouse gas study about a year ago after it determined the analysis provided by Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama had been inadequate.

The county is the review agency for the methanol project and has twice approved a shorelines permit for the project.

Northwest Innovation Works wants to build the $2.3 billion plant on land leased from the Port of Kalama. The proposed plant would convert natural gas into methanol for use in plastics manufacturing in China and would employ about 200 people, according to the company.