Ecology denies permit for Kalama methanol plant, NWIW has appeal option

Northwest Innovation Works wants to build the plant on land leased from the Port of Kalama. The plant would convert natural gas into methanol for use in plastics manufacturing in China and would employ about 200 people, according to the company.

Local elected officials and economic development proponents have called construction of the methanol plant along the Columbia River critical to the economic recovery of the region.

NWIW predicted the three-year construction project would create 1,434 new full-year jobs, with 192 permanent full-time jobs.

While the jobs and economic benefits of the project are important, as an environmental regulator, Ecology has to look at the project’s environmental impacts under the standards of law, said Stuart Clark, special assistant to the director of Ecology.

Ecology said its decision was based on results of its greenhouse gas analysis of the project completed in December. The department began the second supplemental study about a year ago after it had determined the analysis provided by Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama had been inadequate.