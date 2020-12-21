Ecology completes Kalama methanol greenhouse gas study

The proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant could result in less global greenhouse gas emissions, but levels would still be “significant” even after mitigation efforts, according to the state Department of Ecology’s final analysis released Monday.

The final study’s overall conclusions are the same as a September draft, which found the project could cause a lower net reduction in emissions than previous studies had concluded.

Ecology made several revisions to the report in its final version, including increasing the estimated rate of how much natural gas would leak during extracting, processing and transporting it to the Kalama plant.

Northwest Innovation Works wants to build the $2 billion plant on land leased from the Port of Kalama. The proposed plant would convert natural gas into methanol for use in plastics manufacturing in China and would employ about 200 people, according to the company.

Ecology began the second supplemental greenhouse gas study about a year ago after it determined the analysis provided by Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama had been inadequate.