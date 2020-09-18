 Skip to main content
Ecology adds phone-in only hearing for Kalama methanol comments
Ecology adds phone-in only hearing for Kalama methanol comments

Methanol plant site

The Department of Ecology has rejected Northwest Innovation Works' climate change study, delaying the project by as much as a year.

 Daily News file photo

The state Department of Ecology has added a phone-in only public hearing for the proposed Kalama methanol plant to allow people with no or poor internet service to comment on a draft greenhouse gas analysis for the project.

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, and call-in space is limited to 250 participants, according to a news release. An Ecology staff member will read a summary of the results of the study, and then public comments will be taken.

Ecology asks people with adequate internet service to participate in one of two online hearings on Tuesday to preserve space in the phone-in only hearing for those who need it, according to a release.

The schedule for public hearings is as follows:

  • 10 a.m. Sept. 22 — Online hearing
  • 6 p.m. Sept. 22 — Online hearing
  • 6 p.m. Sept. 23 — Phone-in only hearing (Dial 360-407-4030 or 844-222-3840, enter conference ID 4481906.)

Ecology will accept comments on the draft second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement through Oct. 2. Once the public comment period ends, the agency will use that feedback to finalize the study and decide whether to approve a shoreline conditional use permit for the facility.

People can also submit comments by mail or through the online portal on Ecology’s website (http://admin.ecology.commentinput.com/?id=kG9ji).

