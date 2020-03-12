You are the owner of this article.
'Eat, drink, shop and get lucky' at Shamrock Saturday
'Eat, drink, shop and get lucky' at Shamrock Saturday

Historic Downtown Longview

A historic downtown Longview banner is seen against a cloudy fall sky.

 Courtney Talak

The Longview Downtowners invites shoppers to "eat, drink, shop and get lucky" on Commerce Avenue for Shamrock Saturday.

This is the third year for the shop local event. More than 45 downtown businesses signed up to participate.

Also included this year is the Markets at the Merk vendor market, which will feature a variety of sales, prizes, raffles, promotional items and gifts, according to a news release.  

The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., though participating business hours may vary. 

