East Industrial Way road work scheduled Saturday through Sunday morning

Road work at east Industrial Way and California Way is expected to cause delays through Sunday morning.

From 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, crews are scheduled to pave the east Industrial Way intersection. Single lane closures are expected on eastbound State Route 432, or Industrial Way. City crews plan to modify east Industrial Way, and officials advise drivers to use alternative routes to avoid delays.

Construction to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way is set to run through Aug. 31, Longview officials report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.