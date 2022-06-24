 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

East Industrial Way road work scheduled Saturday through Sunday morning

  • 0
Road construction

Road work at east Industrial Way and California Way is expected to cause delays through Sunday morning. 

From 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, crews are scheduled to pave the east Industrial Way intersection. Single lane closures are expected on eastbound State Route 432, or Industrial Way. City crews plan to modify east Industrial Way, and officials advise drivers to use alternative routes to avoid delays. 

Construction to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way is set to run through Aug. 31, Longview officials report. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Forklift operator moves cars to higher ground as flooding overtakes Chinese city

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News