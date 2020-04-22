Earth Day celebrates 50 years

Wednesday marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.
The occasion was supposed to represent a great reckoning. It was a chance to recognize, and renew, a half-century of effort to make humans more respectful of the intricate natural systems that support life. In short, to trod more lightly on this planet we call home.
There were myriad gatherings planned around the globe: marches and parades; shoreline cleanups and tree planting parties; fishing hiking and long walks on the beach.
COVID-19 wiped out those grand plans. Social-distancing mandates have nixed mass gatherings during this year's trip around the sun. Moreover, adventures that typically skew towards the edges of isolation, such as backcountry hiking, hunting, fishing and even romping at the friendly neighborhood playground are off limits in most cases.
Just last week five people ventured beyond the barricades at Lower Lewis Falls and wound up stuck on the wrong side of the river as the sun set and the river rose. Sixteen Skamania County Search and Rescue personnel were deployed on a successful rescue mission, but the adventurers who had gone beyond the marked boundaries were cited for violationg emergency health regulations.
Authorites were not please
Skamania County Undersheriff Pat Bond said the illicit escapade exposed the rescue crew to unnecessary risk of disease in a time when emergency services are, as they say, essential.
“I get it. I want this stuff to be reopened, too, and for people to be able to enjoy these places. But just use common sense and be smart about it. This is putting our resources in harm’s way. If our people get sick we can’t respond to help our locals,” Bond told The Daily News.
Like Lower Lewis Falls, access also is restricted to national parks and monuments, such as Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens, respectively. Ocean beaches all are off limits to visitors and playground in city parks are wrapped in crime tape.
Nine out of 10 Americans to become tired of the confines of their domiciles, wondering what they're supposed to do on a celebration that usually revolves around getting outside?
It turns out the answer is closer than one might think.
Over the last several weeks, my family has rediscovered some of the simple joys that the scourge of busy living tends to make us forget.
The river that oxbows around our farm has been stocked with boaters in kayaks and canoes who have been enjoying a little paddle time beneath the watchful gaze of herons, hawks and eagles. The bobbing armadas, like so many pinnipeds on the Cowlitz and lower Columbia rivers, have been stretching social distancing guidelines with smiles etched across their faces. They’ve been floating in a sweet spot, a loophole, that says it's illegal to fish but perfectly fine to boat so long as they don’t wet a line.
Even more accessible to the unwashed masses is the freewheeling fun that comes from a simple family bicycle ride around the block. We’ve got beach cruisers and mountain bikes and a tiny little tyke with training wheels. We don’t go too far since little legs can only provide so much power, but distance is not the point entirely. There’s a thrill that comes from feeling the wind in your hair and watching the blacktop roll on by as you fall perpetually forward in a controlled state of bipedal bliss.
Rides around the block also are an excuse to keep up neighborly relations in a safe manner. After all, it’s perfectly acceptable to toss out a vigorous wave and keep on riding along without any pressure to stop and chat about the weather.
If bikes aren’t your style, and I’m guessing roller blades are out of the question, the dogs always need walking and tennis balls always need fetching. And if you don’t have dogs there are still no rules that prevent a person from taking themselves on a walk around the block — leashes not required.
Over time, we inevitably become blind to the wonders found in the nooks and crannies of the neighborhood. That’s what happens when we drive the same stretch of road over and over with so much minutia muddying up our minds. But when we walk, our pace slows to the natural world. All of a sudden flowers seem to be bursting from cracks in the sidewalk and blossoms appear on the dangling tips of cherry trees. Bird songs echoes back and forth in the swayback branches of evergreens while black and yellow bees bumble about from one dandelion to another.
Sometimes our walks lead to the river, where we build sandcastles along the bank and skip rocks to scare the fish away. Sometimes our walks lead to the shaggy gang of alpacas around the way. Sometimes our walks lead nowhere in particular, and we simply walk to move and ward off the doldrums.
Other times we don’t even bother to leave the yard. When we’re stuck working at home with a 3-year-old to watch over there is always the temptation to play near at hand. As it happens, one of our favorites to play is a classic game of catch. In overgrown swaths of grass, we take turns throwing and then catching weather-worn baseballs while the world figures out how to work better. A game of catch is like a conversation with so many words left unsaid, and you can pick it up again at any time.
Many people have been using their newfound expanse of time to get their hands dirty in the garden. Whether the intent is to beautify a personal space with flowers and shrubs, or to put food in the ground for harvest later, it turns out all that many people need to discover their hidden green thumbs is more time on their hands.
No matter the type of gardening, the experience can be therapeutic: The crumbling of soil between fingers. Watching simple seeds sprout into complex chutes and fruiting vines. The satisfaction of witnessing something inert and neglected turn into something thriving and protected. The entire process of turning bare earth into a burgeoning garden is one that replenishes both soil and soul.
From the inside of the windows it’s easy to look around and see only the long list of things that we currently can’t do. But from the other side of that pane it becomes apparent that on Earth Day, and every other day, the answers we are looking for are often found right under our feet.
