Earth Day celebrates 50 years

Even more accessible to the unwashed masses is the freewheeling fun that comes from a simple family bicycle ride around the block. We’ve got beach cruisers and mountain bikes and a tiny little tyke with training wheels. We don’t go too far since little legs can only provide so much power, but distance is not the point entirely. There’s a thrill that comes from feeling the wind in your hair and watching the blacktop roll on by as you fall perpetually forward in a controlled state of bipedal bliss.

Rides around the block also are an excuse to keep up neighborly relations in a safe manner. After all, it’s perfectly acceptable to toss out a vigorous wave and keep on riding along without any pressure to stop and chat about the weather.

If bikes aren’t your style, and I’m guessing roller blades are out of the question, the dogs always need walking and tennis balls always need fetching. And if you don’t have dogs there are still no rules that prevent a person from taking themselves on a walk around the block — leashes not required.