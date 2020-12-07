Early morning shooting in Kelso leaves one dead, one in custody

Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies have a suspect in custody following a fatal early morning shooting northeast of Kelso.

According to Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill, just after 8:15 a.m. Monday deputies responded to a report that a man had been shot in front of a residence in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane, about five miles northeast of downtown Kelso.

Brightbill said in an email that deputies responded and found "a deceased male subject in the driveway with obvious gunshot wounds."

Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and said the person fled on foot prior to deputies' arrival. Brightbill said the office called in a drone and K-9 search teams and sent an emergency notification to residents in the area.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a resident reported a subject matching the suspect's description walking on Weyerhaeuser timberland behind Shadywood Lane, Brightbill said.

"A search team deployed to the area and conducted a lengthy track through the woods," he said, after which the suspect arrested.

In a 1:30 p.m. statement, Brightbill said more information would be released after next of kin are notified.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have video related to this incident, to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.

