Early morning fire destroys Castle Rock home

Castle Rock firefighters responded to a mobile home fire Monday morning that ended up in a total loss of the home, according to Cowlitz County Fire District 6.
Fire officials reported the call came in just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Timberline Drive. The residents of the home were able to escape safely, but the home was destroyed.
The cause is still under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today