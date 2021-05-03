 Skip to main content
Early morning fire destroys Castle Rock home
Castle Rock firefighters responded to a mobile home fire Monday morning that ended up in a total loss of the home, according to Cowlitz County Fire District 6.  

Fire officials reported the call came in just before 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Timberline Drive. The residents of the home were able to escape safely, but the home was destroyed.

The cause is still under investigation. 

