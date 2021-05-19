 Skip to main content
Early morning fire damages Country Village Nutrition, authorities consider the cause to be suspicious
Early morning fire damages Country Village Nutrition, authorities consider the cause to be suspicious

The Longview Fire Department and several other agencies responded to an early morning fire Wednesday at Country Village Nutrition in Longview.

Longview fire officials are investigating a "suspicious" blaze that broke out early Wednesday morning at Country Village Nutrition.

Longview police and fire firefighters were dispatched at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday to the business at 1052 Washington Way for the report of a fire, according to a press release from the Longview Fire Department.

Police officers at the scene reported heavy black smoke and flames at the business as fire officials responded.

The first crews to arrive discovered an exterior fire and quickly extinguished it, the release states. Other firefighters searched the building and roof for fires that had spread to those areas and extinguished them.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is suspicious and remains under investigation. No damage estimate was available at the time of the release.

The Longview Fire Department, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the Longview Police Department and the Cowlitz PUD responded to the fire. The last units cleared the scene at 5:37 a.m. Wednesday.

