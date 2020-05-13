Early kindergarten enrollment numbers lower than in past years

Kindergarten enrollment is lower than usual for local school districts, and school officials are urging parents to remember to sign their children up even while the virus pandemic continues.
In Longview, Superintendent Dan Zorn said enrollment numbers are lagging. He said the lack of registration events due to COVID-19 likely played a role, as did the general disruption of normal life.
“We generally do open houses for people to come into schools and be able to visit and meet kindergarten teachers, but that is all put that on hold for now,” Zorn said.
While the district is considering online options for those events, Zorn said the focus is on getting the word out that children need to be enrolled.
While there is no deadline, Zorn said the earlier the district can gauge class size, the better prepared teachers can be. Last year, there were about 520 kindergartners in Longview schools, according to state data.
Kalama District spokesman Nick Shanmac said the district is also seeing lower enrollment than last year, but the district has sent out several registration packets and is waiting for families to return them.
In 2019, the district had 91 students enrolled in kindergarten, according to state data. The district did not have an estimate for next year yet.
Kelso School District has only received a couple kindergarten registration packets as of Tuesday, spokeswoman Michele Nerland said. Last year, the district had nearly 360 kindergarten students.
“In a typical year, the majority of our kindergarten registration forms are handed out and returned through parents walking into the school their child will be attending in the fall. Last year, a lot of registration forms were given out at our Kinderpalooza event,” Nerland said. “Due to school closures and the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, we couldn’t do either of those this year.”
The Kinderpalooza event drew 200 families last year, which was the first year the district held it. It helps students get used to kindergarten, complete with a school bus for them to board, Nerland said, and also offers another enrollment opportunity for parents.
To help increase the low numbers, the district is working to get online registration set up at the request of parents, according to Nerland. It should be available Monday.
“This year everything is a little different,” Nerland said.
If numbers continue to lag at schools, it could affect districts’ state funding, which is based on enrollment. However, educators are not worried about that yet.
Longview’s Zorn said registering early increases the chances that students can attend a neighborhood school. Each elementary school has about 60 spots open on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Once the spots fill at the school, then we do need to do a little bit of moving around,” Zorn said. “It doesn’t happen a lot, but it certainly happens as we try to pay attention to class sizes.”
And kindergarten builds a strong foundation for future success in school, he said.
“It’s just such an important literacy readiness time for our kids and it gives them a real good start on being successful learners through their school years,” Zorn said.
Kalama residents should contact the elementary school principal, who will mail them a registration packet, Shanmac said. The packets can be returned by mail or to the black drop box located outside of the main entry of the school.
Families in Longview can go online to sign up, or print off and mail in a paper form, Zorn said. For help, families can can email infoteam@longviewschools.org or call 360-575-7019 and leave a message.
And Kelso currently uses paper form, but it will have online registration available on its website beginning Monday, Nerland said. If online registration isn’t possible, families can contact the secretary of the school their child will be attending and request a packet to be mailed to them.
To register a child for kindergarten, parents will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and a utility bill, rental agreement or mortgage statement showing the family’s current address. Any child who will be five on or before August 31 is eligible for kindergarten.
