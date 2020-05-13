Early kindergarten enrollment numbers lower than in past years

“Once the spots fill at the school, then we do need to do a little bit of moving around,” Zorn said. “It doesn’t happen a lot, but it certainly happens as we try to pay attention to class sizes.”

And kindergarten builds a strong foundation for future success in school, he said.

“It’s just such an important literacy readiness time for our kids and it gives them a real good start on being successful learners through their school years,” Zorn said.

Kalama residents should contact the elementary school principal, who will mail them a registration packet, Shanmac said. The packets can be returned by mail or to the black drop box located outside of the main entry of the school.

Families in Longview can go online to sign up, or print off and mail in a paper form, Zorn said. For help, families can can email infoteam@longviewschools.org or call 360-575-7019 and leave a message.

And Kelso currently uses paper form, but it will have online registration available on its website beginning Monday, Nerland said. If online registration isn’t possible, families can contact the secretary of the school their child will be attending and request a packet to be mailed to them.

To register a child for kindergarten, parents will need the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and a utility bill, rental agreement or mortgage statement showing the family’s current address. Any child who will be five on or before August 31 is eligible for kindergarten.

